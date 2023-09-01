Meck Co. translator arrested for sex crime against patient faces more charges

CHARLOTTE — A Mecklenburg County Health Department translator who was arrested for a sex crime against a patient is now charged with more.

According to court docs, he’s facing 6 new charges after it appears 6 new victims came forward.



Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz obtained court records Friday that show Daniel Pitti-Casazola, 41, is facing six new charges.

The documents show six new victims have apparently come forward.

Pitti-Casazola was arrested in Cumberland County on Thursday. The warrants were issued out of Mecklenburg County.

In July, police said they believe Pitti-Casazola posed a medical professional and sexually violated a woman. He had interpreted for the victim while working at the Mecklenburg County Health Department, police said, and allegedly sexually assaulted her during a fake medical exam at her home.

Pitti-Casazola was charged with a felony sex crime in that case.

