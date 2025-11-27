Meck County Sheriff issues statement following “Charlotte’s Web”

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement regarding its involvement in Customs and Border Patrol operations in Charlotte after agents left the city.

In the statement, the sheriff’s office said operation “Charlotte’s Web” created “confusion, fear, and mistrust.” The message continued, saying that the MCSO had no part in the operations.

The statement also said that the sheriff’s office was given a brief heads-up before CBP personnel arrived.

The full statement reads as follows:

As we all know, the recent Customs and Border Patrol “Charlotte’s Web” operation created confusion, fear, and mistrust throughout Mecklenburg County. But let me be perfectly clear: The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) played no role in causing that confusion.

That confusion stemmed from a lack of transparency, coordination, and communication and the rapid spread of incomplete or inaccurate information. Meanwhile, rumors and speculation have taken on a life of their own. And while others are guessing, the

MCSO is only dealing in facts when it comes to the CBP operation.

Here are the facts:

The MCSO did not assist, participate, coordinate, relay any information, or engage in any enforcement action, arrest, or operation

connected to “Charlotte’s Web”.

The MCSO has no information regarding the estimated 370 to 400 individuals detained or arrested under civil immigration authorities or criminal warrants.

No citizens or undocumented individuals arrested or detained for any civil immigration-related offense, or any criminal offense were brought to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center for processing.

The only communication MCSO received regarding CBP activity in Charlotte was a brief heads-up from federal officials that CBP personnel would arrive on Saturday, November 16th. Our agency received a follow-up message five days later that they would depart on Thursday, November 20th. Any other news that would be reported thereafter is false.

Immigration didn’t suddenly become an issue when CBP arrived in Charlotte. Our community has been grappling with immigration challenges since the day I took office in December 2018. Yet in the last several days, many people, including elected officials, advocates, and organizations, have shown more urgency than they have in the last several years. For those of us who have been continually fighting this fight, the struggle is not new. And to those who are just now realizing the weight of these issues, I welcome you to the conversation. I welcome you to the fight. If this recent experience opened some eyes, then I hope you are fully aware now and ‘woke’ to what our community has been facing all along.

The way CBP conducted “Charlotte’s Web” highlights a critical truth that both local and federal law enforcement agencies cannot operate in silos. Our leadership must be in consistent communication with one another to promote clarity and understanding.

When federal agencies act without coordination or communication, the public suffers. Half-truths flourish. Fear rises. Trust is broken. And as your Sheriff, I will not allow that to happen. Without hesitation, I am renewing a call for full cooperation, real collaboration, and consistent communication among all law enforcement partners, local and federal. Anything less is unacceptable, should be addressed, and not overlooked by others.

If CBP agents are indeed still present, whether conducting enforcement or simply carrying out administrative duties, I strongly urge them to communicate directly with the Sheriff’s Office. Our agency deserves clarity, not more chaos. The MCSO will continue to provide timely updates as more verified information becomes available.

