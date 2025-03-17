Meck County to vote on tax incentives to bring jobs to the area

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Commissioners will vote on tax incentives for two companies on Tuesday.

The vote concerns the provision of tax incentives for two companies that would add up to 276 jobs in Mecklenburg County.

One of the companies is RXO Corporate Solutions. RXO is a logistics company that is promising to create as many as 216 new jobs at its headquarters in Charlotte.

The other project is Groninger USA. Groninger USA is a manufacturing that is planning to add 60 new jobs in its expansion.

