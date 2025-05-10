Meck Mile: 8 competitors run for 4 hours to raise money for Hurricane Helene relief

CHARLOTTE — Eight competitors in the Meck Mile ran for four hours straight on Saturday to raise money for Hurricane Helene relief.

Several of the runners have ties to Western North Carolina and were in the Asheville area when the hurricane hit.

On Saturday, they ran from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., with each lap they ran being sponsored, with the money going towards relief in western North Carolina.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown caught up with several of these runners. Hear more about their stories in the video at the top of this story.

