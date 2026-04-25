Camp North End implements curfew for teens after weeks of disruptive crowds

CHARLOTTE — Camp North End, one of north Charlotte’s most popular hangout spots, is putting new rules in place after weeks of large teen gatherings and disruptive behavior.

Property managers announced Friday that anyone under 18 must now be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m.

The move comes as the destination has seen an influx of teenagers in recent weeks, many of them showing up after Birkdale Village in Huntersville enacted a similar curfew earlier this year.

Some visitors say teens should still have a place to go, especially as summer approaches.

“I think they should be able to come and hang out somewhere like here,” said shopper Mary Fuller.

But business owners told Channel 9 the crowds have created challenges.

Joel Lutuangu, co‑owner of Shurefire Market, supports the curfew.

“The curfew is needed,” Lutuangu explained. “Kids have fun here, but a big group comes with its challenges.”

Lutuangu said he’s watched the crowds grow since Birkdale tightened its rules, and while many teens are well‑behaved, others have caused disruptions.

“For the parents who know their kids are in trouble, keep them home,” he added.

Property management said private security and off‑duty officers will enforce the curfew. During Channel 9’s visit on Friday, only private security was visible on site.

Some shoppers believe the curfew is a reasonable step.

“Kids can get in trouble when the sun goes down,” said Kristin Danko.

Parents like Angela Ambroise said the issue starts at home.

“It all goes to parenting,” Ambroise said. “You want to talk to kids about their behavior. What are they doing when they are out?”

Camp North End is not the first local destination to impose restrictions on minors.

In February, Channel 9 reported that Birkdale Village implemented its own 6 p.m. curfew for teens after similar concerns.

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