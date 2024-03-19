Meck Mile offers race experience for runners of all experience levels

CHARLOTTE — Whether you want to beat your own personal record or you want to reach a finish line at your own pace, The Meck Mile is inviting you to participate in a new running event taking place in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation and Albemarle are organizing the family-friendly event set for May 25. It’s not a marathon - it’s a single mile race on the streets surrounding American Legion Memorial Stadium.

CSF says there are several categories for participants, from the “pick-your-pace” Recreational category all the way up to the Pro category.

There’s even a special “Kids Dash” for children aged five and under and a half-mile loop for children 11 and under. Both of those categories are free to enter.

Registration is open now, and the price depends on which category you choose.

Channel 9 viewers can get $5 off their registration fees if they book before 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Just use the promo code WSOC.

You can register at this link.

