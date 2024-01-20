Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office donates cars, radios to Brookford Police Department

HICKORY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is helping out a police department in Catawba County.

The county commissioners authorized the sheriff’s office to donate two Dodge Charges and five radios to the Brookford Police Department.

The county says the two chargers have more than 100,000 miles on them, and the five radios are nearing the end of their lives.

State law allows government agencies to donate equipment to each other when it is obsolete, surplus, or unused.

