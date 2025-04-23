Mecklenburg County ABC stores now carry kits with lifesaving drug

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County ABC stores now carry a new product – the lifesaving overdose reversal drug naloxone.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand learned the goal for Mecklenburg County is to be a model for other counties, so they can follow the same blueprint.

Brand went to the ABC Spirits on North Graham Street, which is one of 31 locations in Mecklenburg County with a naloxone kit inside the store. The kit includes a dose of naloxone and instructions on how to use it.

Naloxone, better known by the name brand Narcan, reverses opioid overdoses.

“They’re not breathing well. Their pupils are dilated, maybe their lips and fingernails are turning blue,” said Scott Minderlein, a senior officer with the Mecklenburg County ABC Board.

Minderlein is also an instructor with ABC University, a class that teaches useful skills like how to administer naloxone.

Minderlein told Channel 9 he’s personally had to administer the medication.

He said the board’s main concern is saving people who accidentally touch something potent like fentanyl.

“Maybe someone is using this drug and it gets on their hands and they wind up touching the doorknob, or maybe they end up touching one of the bottles, and the clerk rings it up and wipes their nose,” Minderlein said. “Now they have inhaled or ingested the drug, so to speak.”

Harry Parker works across the street from an ABC Spirits. He told Channel 9 he’s apprehensive about the program and whether it’s safe to have non-medical staff administer the medication.

“Let the police handle the situation,” Parker said. “I mean you’re not a medical physician what are you going to do?”

Minderlein said the first call from employees will be to 911 to get medical officials on the move.

He also said ABC law enforcement have the kits on them and know how to use them.

The in-store dosages are there so employees can start the lifesaving process.

ABC University also teaches other useful skills outside of how to use naloxone, including things like how to identify someone in danger of overdosing.

The Mecklenburg County ABC Board said they want to help other counties get naloxone in their stores.

They also want to get naloxone into nightclubs and bars across the county.

