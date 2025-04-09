Local organization uses opioid settlement grant money to spread hope

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County received tens of millions of dollars from opioid manufacturers in recent years after those companies settled lawsuits that states had filed against them for the opioid epidemic.

The city is now sending some of that money to organizations that help people recover from addiction. Channel 9′s Eli Brand spoke with one of those local organizations about how they’re using some of that money.

Hope Recovery Resources (HRR) sets up people facing addiction with treatment, housing, and a place to recover. They currently have two homes for men and one for women.

Tony Purser has been struggling with addiction and has been in and out of recovery for the better part of 20 years.

His latest battle was with fentanyl addiction and he said his experience with HRR is making the biggest difference he’s ever experienced in his life.

“When I came through the door it was instantly all about recovery,” Purser said.

Christina Jones, Director of Programing for HRR, said the over $800,000 of opioid settlement grant money they received from the City of Charlotte has allowed them to provide even more services. They’ve even waived fees for some applicants.

“Before, only certain people could afford us. But now, I feel like this city has really taken a stand on equity and everyone deserving an excellent standard of treatment,” Jones said.

She said this form of treatment, which gives each person in recovery their own room and a group to recover with, is game-changing.

Purser agreed and said he’s thankful that the grant has given people like him this opportunity: “My life was miserable. I was wanting to die before I came here. That’s how bad it was.”

The program said they’re now working on adding one more home for women.

