Mecklenburg County aims to shift perceptions with ‘Incarcerated Dinner’

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its first-ever “Incarcerated Dinner” on Thursday, bringing together members of the Charlotte Foodies group and residents of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

According to a press release from the county, the event, held inside the detention center, aimed to break down stigma and foster genuine conversation by having food enthusiasts dine with incarcerated individuals, who were indistinguishable from the guests as they wore Charlotte Foodie shirts.

“This wasn’t just a meal. It was a movement,” Dorian Johnson, MCSO programs director, said. “The idea was to create an experience where the person comes before the perception.”

The dinner featured a five-course meal prepared by Chef Erick Crawford, a formerly incarcerated culinary artist.

The menu included shrimp and pimento grits, pickled deviled eggs, hibachi ramen stir-fry, smoked prime rib, and a state-cake dessert.

Chef Erick, who now runs a culinary business in Davidson, described the evening as proof that hope belongs everywhere.

“Too often, people who’ve made mistakes are written off, but this dinner challenged that narrative,” he said.

Sheriff Garry McFadden, who has been a proponent of progressive programming within the facility, emphasized the importance of changing perceptions to reduce repeat offenses.

“This dinner represents what’s possible when we lead with vision, not fear,” he said.

Plans are already underway to host more dinners and other experiential events designed to reshape public perception and give residents the dignity they deserve on their path forward.

VIDEO: Victim’s family upset accused killer gets into rehab program months after crime

Victim’s family upset accused killer gets into rehab program months after crime

©2025 Cox Media Group