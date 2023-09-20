Mecklenburg County Board of Elections rejects 1 ballot for lack of ID

CHARLOTTE — Only one Charlotte voter’s ballot was rejected for not presenting a photo ID, a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections told Channel 9.

Voters without a proper ID are allowed to fill out the “Photo ID Exception Form” and cast a provisional ballot.

The form includes several reasons including not being able to get an ID due to work or illness and the ID being lost or misplaced.

It takes a unanimous vote from the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to reject a ballot from counting.

Elections Director Michael Dickerson previously said he expected nearly all the votes to count if the voter filled out the form properly.

According to Kristin Mavromatis with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, the voter whose ballot was rejected selected the “other” box for their impediment of presenting an ID. This box requires voters to write the reason why they are not presenting one. According to Mavromatis, the voter wrote “unconstitutional.”

“Our board chose not to count it as it is constitutional as added to the North Carolina Constitution by popular vote,” Mavromatis said.





