Mecklenburg County buys property to expand park in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Mecklenburg County has purchased two parcels of land near Idlewild Road Park for future expansion.

The county is adding about 30 acres to the park, which is on Idlewild Road near Margaret Wallace Road in Matthews. The county is buying two parcels to add space for amenities and green space.

Matthews Mayor John Higdon says the town appreciates the purchase, and added that the town closely cooperated with Mecklenburg County to make it happen.

"Town leaders and elected officials have worked closely with Mecklenburg County throughout this process and this purchase reflects a strong partnership to enhance green space in Matthews. This is a meaningful investment in expanding Idlewild Park and a win for the entire community," Higdon said.

Channel 9 previously reported that additional improvements are planned for Idlewild Road Park. These future enhancements include the development of a new skate park, and a widened walking path that will connect the park to nearby neighborhoods.

©2026 Cox Media Group