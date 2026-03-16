Mecklenburg County Commissioners to vote on dropping pool rental regulations

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Commissioners will vote Tuesday to eliminate its oversight rules for residential pools being rented out.

This comes after state lawmakers passed the Regulatory Reform Act last October.

It clarified local boards of health can’t adopt any rules regulating private pools unless they deal with the residential, plumbing or electrical codes. This means the county can’t crack down on homeowners renting their residential pools by the hour.

The bill became law without the governor’s signature.

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