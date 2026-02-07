Mecklenburg County health officials issue measles exposure for Lidl, Vista Auction

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health issued a measles exposure notice for Vista Auction and Lidl following potential exposures on Jan. 29 and 30.

The notice is linked to a measles case from another jurisdiction rather than a local case, health officials said.

There are currently three reported cases of measles in Mecklenburg County. Health officials are monitoring the situation as measles cases increase across the Carolinas.

Vista Auction at 2500 Sardis Rd. had potential exposure risks on both Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. The exposure window occurred between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on both days, officials said.

The Lidl located at 9318 Monroe Rd. was identified as the second exposure site. Health officials identified the potential exposure window as Jan. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Both businesses are cooperating with public health investigators. Department officials said these locations were not the source of the infection and remain safe for the public to visit.

Public health departments issue general exposure notices when specific individuals cannot be identified or contacted during a case investigation. This notice aims to protect public health and prevent further spread of the virus, officials said.

Health officials said they advise anyone experiencing symptoms to call a doctor, clinic, or emergency department before arriving in person. Calling ahead allows health care facilities to provide instructions that prevent the further spread of the virus.

WATCH: Lancaster police hunt for suspects in door-to-door landscaping scam

Lancaster police hunt for suspects in door-to-door landscaping scam

©2026 Cox Media Group