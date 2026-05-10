Mecklenburg County hosts Meck Fest at east Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County is trying to draw more families to the parks in their own neighborhoods.

Saturday was the second Meck Fest hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department.

The event took place at Julian Underwood Park on Galway Drive in east Charlotte.

The county says it is focused on smaller parks that may be less noticeable than others.

“It’s not easy to get to, it’s tucked away,” said Mecklenburg County’s Parks Director Nick Walker. “But it’s a vibrant community that’s growing with people who have lived here a long time, and people who are just coming into the area.”

The county will hold Meck Fest the second Saturday of every month through September.

Click here for more information on Meck Fest.

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