Mecklenburg County hosts turkey giveaway in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County, Nourish Up and Food Lion stocked families up with whole turkeys.

This was the Saturdays on Stitt Street Turkey Giveaway.

The Ella B. Scarborough Center set up a drive-thru with 1,000 turkeys.

Organizers gave priority to families who are on federal food assistance.

“Even though the government reopened, there is still a downstream impact to people who went without SNAP benefits for some time,” said Mecklenburg County Manager Mike Bryant. “Even though that has been restored, it’s going to take some time for those families to get back on their feet.”

You did need to register for a time slot ahead of time.

VIDEO: Mecklenburg County prepares for SNAP uncertainty

Mecklenburg County prepares for SNAP uncertainty

©2025 Cox Media Group