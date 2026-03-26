Mecklenburg County leaders identify key issues in State of the County Address

CHARLOTTE — During the State of the County Address Wednesday, Mecklenburg County leaders said finances and services will likely face hardships as they struggle with state budget issues and federal spending cuts.

Mark Jerrell, chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, touted the county’s accomplishments in the last year with more businesses and jobs, ranking second in the United States for total job creation only behind New York City.

“Earlier this year, we learned that we rank second in the nation for job growth,” Jerrell said. “We added nearly 38,000 jobs.”

But Jerrell says the county need more federal and state support, specifically for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools funding. The superintendent wants teachers to get a 5% raise.

Commissioners will meet in April to discuss the plan before approving the full budget this summer.

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