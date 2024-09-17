Mecklenburg County leaders to take next step in sales tax hike

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County leaders could take the next step to get a sales tax hike on the ballot.

The referendum would help pay for transit projects, including the Red Line to Lake Norman.

“If you’re keeping track at home, the score is 6 to 1,” Channel 9′s Joe Bruno reported on Tuesday.

All Mecklenburg County towns and cities, except Matthews, say they want a sales tax increase referendum.

Mecklenburg County will have its say on Tuesday night.

County commissioners will vote on a resolution in favor of the measure. After that, it will be in the hands of the legislature.

The hope is state lawmakers will let county voters decide in 2025 whether to raise the sales tax by a penny.

If approved by voters, billions of dollars will be generated over the next couple of decades.

The money will be used for the Red Line to Lake Norman, the Silver Line to the airport and improvements to bus service and roads.

Charlotte leaders say they don’t view Matthews’ vote in opposition as a dealbreaker.

State lawmakers have given no assurances that they will grant the resolution.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group