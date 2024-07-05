Mecklenburg County offers additional resources will to help beat the heat

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Mecklenburg County have announced that additional resources will be available to help vulnerable residents beat the heat.

The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation to the Roof Above Day Services Center, recreation centers, senior centers, and spraygrounds that have been designated as cooling stations.

There are two-day service centers available for people who are living unsheltered:

Roof Above’s Day Services Center, which is located on N College Street, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

Block Love Charlotte’s Day Services Center, which is located on N Graham Street, is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

Outreach staff will also be visiting encampments for people without homes to provide information about places to find relief and water if needed.

The following recreation and senior centers will be open to residents:

The David B. Waymer Recreation Center located on Holbrooks Road in Huntersville.

The Eastway Regional Recreation Center located on Eastway Park Drive in Charlotte.

The Ivory/Baker Recreation Center located on Stroud Park Court in Charlotte.

The Northern Regional Recreation Center located on Old Statesville Road in Cornelius.

The Revolution Park Sports Academy located on Remount Road in Charlotte.

The Tyvola Senior Center located on Tyvola Road in Charlotte.

The following spraygrounds will be available for use from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily:

Clarks Creek Community Park located on Hucks Road in Charlotte.

Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park located on East Trade Street in Charlotte.

Cordelia Park located on East 24th Street in Charlotte.

First Ward Park located on East Seventh Street in Charlotte.

Latta Park located on East Park Avenue in Charlotte.

Nevin Park located on Statesville Road in Charlotte.

Romare Bearden Park located on South Church Street in Charlotte.

West Charlotte Recreation Center located on Kendall Drive in Charlotte.

Veterans Park located on Central Avenue in Charlotte.

The following pools are also open to residents seeking relief from the heat:

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center on Statesville Avenue will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Cordelia Pool on North Davidson Street will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Ramsey Creek Beach on Nantz Road will be open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Channel 9 spoke with Roof Above’s vice president of unsheltered services about the demand they are seeing.

“When it gets really hot, you’d be surprised at the number of people for whom the demand for showers goes up. And not just a hot shower, but a cool shower,” Randall Hitt said.

He also said the heat becomes a health factor for those who are unhoused.

