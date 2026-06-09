Mecklenburg County residents say high heat has major impact on daily lives

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — More than a third of people in Mecklenburg County say high heat has a major impact on their daily lives.

That’s according to a survey by UNC Charlotte and Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Participants report higher energy bills, struggling to do their jobs, or having to limit time outside.

They also say heat makes things worse for their health, especially older people, pregnant women, or anyone with chronic conditions.

They say they’d like to see the county prioritize support for outdoor workers and focus on growing the tree canopy.

©2026 Cox Media Group