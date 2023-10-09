Mecklenburg County rolls out new online court system

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County will be rolling out its new digital court system.

With the new Odyssey system, the public and attorneys can file and access court documents without having to make a trip to the courthouse.

However, top officials across North Carolina are concerned that this new system could cause a lot of problems.

The state first tried to launch the system in Wake, Lee, Johnston, and Harnett counties. But now the Wake County District Attorney is asking for an independent review of the system after a so-called disastrous launch.

A lawsuit has even been filed, claiming Odyssey has several defects that have led to wrongful arrests and violations of constitutional rights.

The new system is supposed to replace paper case files and records with electronic ones. In August, one lawyer told Channel 9 that he’s worried Odyssey won’t be able to handle the high volume of cases in Mecklenburg County.

“Now Odyssey is going to go back to where we started pre-COVID. In my opinion, we’re gonna have delays, delays, delays, because the court system in Mecklenburg is just not equipped to handle the volume of cases,” said defense attorney George Laughrun.

Channel 9 has also reported that several Charlotte lawyers have not received proper training on the controversial technology.

However, the North Carolina Administrative Office responded, saying it would hold trainings leading up to the rollout.

