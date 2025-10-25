Mecklenburg County Sheriff announces collaboration, cooperation with ICE

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden met with ICE representatives on Oct. 17 to discuss improving collaboration and communication for enforcement operations.

The meeting, which included ICE officials from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, aimed to establish a safer and more organized process for immigration enforcement in the county, McFadden said.

“I made it clear that I do not want to stop ICE from doing their job, but I do want them to do it safely, responsibly, and with proper coordination by notifying our agency ahead of time,” he said.

The meeting was prompted by recent incidents, McFadden said, including a shooting in Los Angeles involving a TikTok creator and a U.S. Marshal, and an incident in uptown Charlotte involving ICE agents near the courthouse.

During the meeting, McFadden provided ICE with documentation outlining the process for ICE detainers, courthouse procedures, and contact numbers to facilitate better coordination.

Following the meeting, ICE officials coordinated with the sheriff’s office for an operation on Tuesday, where they planned to arrest two individuals. However, only one arrest was made as the other individual did not appear in court, officials said.

