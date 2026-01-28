Mecklenburg County Sheriff candidates to debate on Channel 9

CHARLOTTE — The four candidates for Mecklenburg County sheriff are taking the stage Wednesday night in front of a primetime audience on Channel 9.

Sheriff Garry McFadden will be outlining his case for re-election against three challengers during a live debate on Channel 9.

Retired Chief Deputy Rodney Collins, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Sgt. Ricky Robbins, and former Mecklenburg County Detention Officer Antwain Nance are challenging McFadden for the office.

Channel 9’s Erica Bryant and Joe Bruno will be moderating Wednesday night’s debate, live from the Dubois Center in Uptown Charlotte.

We’ll be asking questions on topics including Iryna’s Law, juvenile justice, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, recruitment, jail safety, and more.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. only on Channel 9, and streaming on the WSOC Now app or WSOCTV.com.

(VIDEO: More inmates expected under Iryna’s Law, sheriff says)

More inmates expected under Iryna’s Law, sheriff says

©2026 Cox Media Group