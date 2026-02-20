Local

Mecklenburg County traffic woes worsen with continued growth

By Eli Brand, wsoctv.com
South Mecklenburg Growing Pains
CHARLOTTE — Gridlock and slowdowns on the roads affect almost all Mecklenburg County residents, and as the region continues to experience growth, the issue is only going to get worse.

“The streets have been horrific,” one Ballantyne resident said. “Traffic is horrific.”

The solutions for Interstate 485 and Interstate 77 are very similar. City leaders added toll lanes to help traffic move along, but while one project nears completion, the other is facing severe backlash.

