Mecklenburg County to vote on $1.6M golf course improvements

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Golf lovers in Mecklenburg County won’t be yelling fore over a county commission vote Tuesday night.

Commissioners are set to vote on $1.6 million worth of improvements to county golf courses.

They will be at Charles T. Myers, Charles Sifford, Harry Jones, Sunset Hills, and Tradition Golf Courses.

Improvements include new cart paths, tee box replacement and fencing.

The Harry Jones Golf Course will see renovations to its fairways and driving range.

There also will be improvements to the driving range at the Tradition Golf Course.

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