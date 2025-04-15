Mecklenburg County to vote on funding to tackle juvenile crime

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County commissioners are expected to vote on Tuesday night to spend millions of dollars to tackle juvenile crime.

Of the $2 million, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is recommending that $240,000 go to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Youth Diversion Program.

There would be $219,000 that would go to the McLeod Center for substance abuse treatment and $111,000 to Promise Youth Development for mentoring.

