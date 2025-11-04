Mecklenburg County voters head to the polls for Election Day

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday is Election Day, and for voters in Mecklenburg County, one of the biggest issues on the ballot is a proposed 1-cent sales tax for transit.

Along with transit expansion, voters will also decide who should represent them in city hall and on the school board.

If you plan to vote Tuesday, keep a few things in mind:

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. this evening.

Make sure you vote at your assigned precinct and bring a photo ID.

CATS will offer fare-free rides on all services to polling locations across the region on Election Day.

Learn more about the local races and the candidates vying for your vote with the 2025 Political Beat Candidate Guide.

VIDEO: East Charlotte votes play pivotal for sales tax increase measure

