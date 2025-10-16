Local

The 2025 Political Beat Candidate Guide

By Brad Cole, wsoctv.com and Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — Voters in the city of Charlotte and all Mecklenburg County towns will head to the polls to decide who should represent them in city hall and on the school board. They will also decide whether to approve a 1 cent sales tax increase to fund transit expansion.

In-person early voting starts October 16th. Election Day is November 4th.

Channel 9 sent key questions to all candidates. Their responses are posted unedited.

>>You can see your voter details, sample ballot, and polling place at this link.<<

See the candidates’ responses in each race below:

The Political Beat Candidate Guide: City of Charlotte Mayor
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Charlotte City Council At-Large
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Charlotte City Council—District 3
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Charlotte City Council—District 6
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: CMS District 1
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: CMS District 2
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: CMS District 4
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: CMS District 5
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: CMS District 6
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Cornelius Mayoral Race
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Cornelius Board of Commissioners
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Matthews Mayoral Race
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Matthews Town Commissioners
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Davidson Board of Commissioners
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Pineville Town Council
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Mint Hill Board of Commissioners
The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Mint Hill Mayoral Race

Use the map below to easily find your city council district and a link to our guide for the district.

Most Read