Mecklenburg County warns of fake property notice

CHARLOTTE — There’s a scam letter floating around in Mecklenburg County that is prompting a warning from the county assessor’s office.

According to the county, the office learned that a homeowner got a “sham letter” with a demand for a clearance fee due to the property being transferred after a death. The letter also has a deadline to vacate the property.

That letter is fake, and the county says no officials would mail a letter like that.

You can see what the scam letter looks like by clicking this link.

If you have questions about any correspondence that you get from the county assessor’s office, you can call 980-314-4226 or email AssessorQuestions@mecknc.gov.

