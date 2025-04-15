Mecklenburg County warns residents about property tax letter scam

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is warning residents about a potentially circulating scam involving fraudulent property tax documents.

Officials said a letter has surfaced claiming the recipient is behind on local property taxes, and it demands payment and asks the reader to call a phone number to prevent action.

Property taxes left unpaid from 2024 were considered delinquent by the county starting Jan. 6, 2025, and those unpaid taxes can be found at Tax.MeckNC.gov.

Officials with Mecklenburg County said the letter may cite legitimate delinquent property tax delinquency. But those records are easy to obtain from public records.

Mecklenburg County officials said that those responsible for the letter are not affiliated with the county or the Office of the Tax Collector.

The county said it has determined the letters to be suspicious and residents should use caution when sharing personal information with any organization.

WATCH: ‘I’m smarter than this’: Watch out for Apple phishing scam

I’m smarter than this’: Watch out for Apple phishing scam





©2025 Cox Media Group