Mecklenburg County’s air is getting cleaner, report says

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County’s air is getting cleaner.

The American Lung Association just released its State of the Air report. It gave the county a passing grade on ozone pollution for the first time ever.

Commonly known as smog, ozone pollution typically comes from vehicle exhaust, power plants, and industrial emissions.

County pollution has declined in the past few decades due to emissions regulations and increased monitoring.

Mecklenburg County air quality Mecklenburg County’s air is getting cleaner.

The county now has a “C” grade, up from its previous “F.”

The city of Wilmington lands on the association’s list of the top five cleanest cities in the U.S.

(WATCH BELOW: What is a Code Red Air Quality Alert?)

What is a Code Red Air Quality Alert?





©2024 Cox Media Group