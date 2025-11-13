Mecklenburg County’s oldest home receives rare historic designation

CHARLOTTE — The Hezekiah Alexander Rock House, Mecklenburg County’s oldest home, has been recognized for its statewide historic significance by the North Carolina State Historic Preservation office.

According to a release from the county, this designation acknowledges the Rock House as an important historical, cultural, and architectural landmark, and helps protect it from demolition.

The statewide significance designation is extremely rare, with only 10 other properties in North Carolina holding this title.

The Rock House is now the second existing property in the county to receive this recognition, alongside the Johnston Building, which dates back to 1924.

The Rock House is the last remaining structure from Charlotte’s Revolutionary War history. Its first owner, Hezekiah Alexander, played a role in framing North Carolina’s first Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Hezekiah Alexander Rock House

The labor of at least 17 enslaved people supported the Alexander family’s livelihood, from constructing the home to maintaining the family’s farm. Many of their names were included in Hezekiah Alexander’s will.

The Charlotte Museum of History currently preserves and interprets the Alexander home. Learn more about the home and the people who lived there here.

VIDEO: New Charlotte Museum of History exhibit celebrates Meck Dec day, Charlotte history

New Charlotte Museum of History exhibit celebrates Meck Dec day, Charlotte history

©2025 Cox Media Group