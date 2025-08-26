Charlotte City Council designates two historic homes as landmarks

CHARLOTTE — City council members voted to designate the home of Dr. Charles and Vivian Williams in north Charlotte as a landmark.

The home is located on Crestwood Drive in the Hyde Park Estate neighborhood.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Dr. Charles Williams helped integrate the North Carolina Medical Society and Charlotte Memorial Hospital.

The other landmark will be the Ziglar-Bowers house on Heathcliff Street in west Charlotte.

It is one of only two surviving Craftsman-Colonial Revival homes in the Wesley Heights neighborhood.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the home was built in 1923.

VIDEO: Charlotte City Council defers landmark vote after staff, council dispute over demolition

Charlotte City Council defers landmark vote after staff, council dispute over demolition

©2025 Cox Media Group