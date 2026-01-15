Local

Mecklenburg health director stepping down after New Jersey nomination

Dr. Raynard Washington
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County’s health director has announced he is stepping down from the position.

Dr. Raynard Washington has been with the county since 2020.

“Serving as Mecklenburg County Health Director has been an absolute honor,” Washington said.

New Jersey’s governor-elect just nominated Washington to be the next Department of Health Commissioner there.

Dr. Kimberly Scott will serve as the interim health director.

Most Read