MEDIC: 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash at east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in the parking lot of an east Charlotte apartment complex Wednesday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened on Hickory Valley Court at the Valleyview Apartments, with MEDIC confirming to Channel 9 they were still on the scene around 5:45 a.m.

MEDIC said one person was pronounced dead on arrival and another was transported to Novant Presbyterian with minor injuries.

Our Channel 9 photographer saw an overturned vehicle at the scene. We’re working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

