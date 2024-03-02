MEDIC: 1 hospitalized after east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person is fighting for their life in the hospital after being shot in east Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

MEDIC says the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on Wilora Lake Road off Albemarle Road.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not released information about what led up to the shooting or the identities of those involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Deadly crash in Belmont closes I-85 South for hours)

Deadly crash in Belmont closes I-85 South for hours

©2024 Cox Media Group