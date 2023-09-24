MEDIC: 1 hurt after northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt after being shot in northwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, according to MEDIC.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Morning Breeze Lane just off Rozelles Ferry Road.
MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the cause of the shooting.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: ‘I want to know the truth’: Mother of shooting victim questions motives following additional arrests)
©2023 Cox Media Group