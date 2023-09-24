MEDIC: 1 hurt after northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt after being shot in northwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Morning Breeze Lane just off Rozelles Ferry Road.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the cause of the shooting.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘I want to know the truth’: Mother of shooting victim questions motives following additional arrests)

‘I want to know the truth’: Mother of shooting victim questions motives following additional arrests

©2023 Cox Media Group