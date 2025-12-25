MEDIC: 2 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Two people are seriously hurt Thursday morning after an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.

It happened in the 3500 block of Firestone Drive.

MEDIC said two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

