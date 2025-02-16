MEDIC hosts survivors event to educate on cardiac arrest

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC hosted an event for cardiac arrest survivors at its headquarters on Saturday morning.

The event aimed to save lives before an emergency happened. First responders, MEDIC crews, and cardiac arrest survivors attended the event.

The survivors shared their stories, discussed local resources, and took part in CPR classes.

This is MEDIC’s second annual cardiac survivors’ event.

February is American Heart Month. The month works to raise awareness for heart disease, the number one cause of death in the United States.

