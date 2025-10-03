MEDIC: Pedestrian struck, killed in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Huntersville Friday morning.

According to Huntersville Fire, the incident happened on Gilead Road between Reese Boulevard and Interstate 77 just after 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, MEDIC says they found a deceased person at the scene. It was initially listed as a cardiac incident, then later changed to pedestrian struck.

Gilead Road is closed for the investigation, impacting the morning commute.

