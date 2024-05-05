MEDIC: Person hospitalized after crash that shutdown road in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person is in the hospital after a crash in southeast Charlotte on Sunday.

MEDIC says the accident happened just before noon on East Independence Boulevard near North Wendover Road.

Officials shut down the road around 1 p.m. to investigate the crash.

MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released the cause of the crash or the names of those involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

