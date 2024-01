CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in southeast Charlotte, MEDIC stated.

The violent crash happened at about 5 p.m. on East W.T. Harris Boulevard near East Independence Boulevard.

All lanes of East W.T. Harris Boulevard between Brook Canyon Drive and Laura Drive are closed.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

