MEDIC: Person struck, killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person is dead after being hit by a car in north Charlotte on Saturday evening, according to MEDIC.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Graham Street and Canon Avenue.

MEDIC says one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department patrol cars blocking off the area and investigating.

Officials have not said whether or not the driver stayed on scene.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

