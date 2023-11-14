MEDIC to share update on changes to 911 call response times

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County’s EMS agency is expected to give an update Monday on its response time changes.

Back in April, MEDIC changed how an ambulances respond to 911 calls and so far, the agency said there haven’t been any negative effects on patient outcomes. They also said it’s helped them better allocate their resources to respond to more serious emergencies.

The county changed how it allocates resources and responds to 911 calls based on urgency, but paramedics are still aiming to respond to serious emergencies in less than 11 minutes. But for non-emergency calls, the response time can be up to 90 minutes.

MEDIC said it reduced its lights and sirens responses by nearly 6,000 calls per month because of the change. It also reduced traffic crashes involving ambulances by an average of 74% each month.

It’s even helped with staffing, although the department still needs to hire 46 paramedics.

The change is impacting fire departments too. They’re spending 17% less time on scenes, allowing them to respond to other calls faster.

Mecklenburg was the first county in North Carolina to implement such significant changes to the 911 system and it was met with some pushback.

On Tuesday, MEDIC will provide an update on the move nearly six months after it was made.

