Community tips lead to methamphetamine bust in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Investigators with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 511 Parker Avenue in Mooresville, uncovering seven grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug sales in the area. Although Ira Joshua Freeze, the resident of the searched location, was not present at the time, arrest warrants have been issued for him.

Ira Joshua Freeze (ICSO)

He faces charges of felony possession with intent to sell methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for drug sales.

Sheriff Campbell emphasized the importance of community involvement, stating, “We take every community complaint seriously. This search warrant directly results from community members who saw and said something.”

The investigation was initiated after numerous complaints from concerned community members regarding possible narcotics activity.

The search revealed items commonly associated with the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Freeze is currently on probation for previous methamphetamine-related offenses, adding to the severity of the charges against him.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office continues to rely on community tips to combat illegal drug activity, highlighting the role of public vigilance in maintaining safety.

