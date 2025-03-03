Meth, fentanyl and firearm found during Mooresville traffic stop; three arrested

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested on March 1 in Mooresville after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a firearm.

The traffic stop occurred at Mazeppa Road and Ricks Lane when a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation.

The driver, Brian Thomas Miller, 41, along with passengers Chelsea Nicole Millsaps, 33, and Lane Alexander Perry, 31, were found in possession of illegal substances and a firearm.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said Canine Levi was used to conduct a free-air sniff around the vehicle, which alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, a concealed firearm, and various drug paraphernalia items. Millsaps attempted to conceal and destroy approximately 29.23 grams of methamphetamine on her person.

A records check revealed that both Millsaps and Perry were convicted felons, making it illegal for them to possess firearms. All three individuals were arrested and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Millsaps was charged with multiple felonies, including trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell or deliver. Her bond was set at $500,000 secured.

Perry was held without bond due to a previous bond status, while Miller received a $250,000 secured bond.

