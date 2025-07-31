Local

Mexican national pleads guilty to immigration charges in ICE investigation

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Mexican national pleaded guilty to identity theft and other immigration charges in connection with an ICE investigation at a Kings Mountain business.

Jose de la Cruz Lopez admitted Thursday to using false immigration documents and misusing a Social Security number.

Channel 9 reported last month that ICE agents arrested dozens of workers at Buckeye Fire Equipment.

Seven other people are facing charges and two of them have entered guilty pleas.

