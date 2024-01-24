M/I Homes to build 350-plus residences across four projects in region

CHARLOTTE — One of the most active homebuilders in the Charlotte area is adding several more projects to its fast-growing portfolio here.

M/I Homes Inc. recently announced four new communities for the area. It’s building 359 homes across projects in Huntersville, Kannapolis, Monroe and southwest Charlotte. All four projects will deliver a model home in the coming months.

The builder has not yet finalized price points for the new homes, which will range between 1,900 and 3,900 square feet across the four communities.

