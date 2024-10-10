Local

Miami-inspired cocktail lounge debuts

By Charlotte Business Journal

The Strawberry Blanc is one of the seasonal cocktails at Folia. (Justin Driscoll)

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Award-winning mixologist Bob Peters is ready to bring Miami garden bar vibes to South End.

Peters debuts new craft cocktail lounge, Folia, at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. It’s at 1440 S. Tryon St., Suite 102. It is neighbors with Wooden Robot Brewery, Vinyl and Pie.zza.

New apartments inspired by historic South

Folia is the latest project for Peters, beverage director for Charlotte-based Built on Hospitality. Chef Chris Coleman, AJ Klenk and Sean Potters are partners in that hospitality group. It launched The Goodyear House January 2020 — just 48 days before Covid shuttered restaurants across North Carolina. It followed up with Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails in Rock Hill in 2021 and later acquired uptown restaurant Haymaker.

Continue reading about what to expect at the new South End spot on CBJ’s website here.



©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read