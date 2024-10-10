Miami-inspired cocktail lounge debuts

CHARLOTTE — Award-winning mixologist Bob Peters is ready to bring Miami garden bar vibes to South End.

Peters debuts new craft cocktail lounge, Folia, at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. It’s at 1440 S. Tryon St., Suite 102. It is neighbors with Wooden Robot Brewery, Vinyl and Pie.zza.

Folia is the latest project for Peters, beverage director for Charlotte-based Built on Hospitality. Chef Chris Coleman, AJ Klenk and Sean Potters are partners in that hospitality group. It launched The Goodyear House January 2020 — just 48 days before Covid shuttered restaurants across North Carolina. It followed up with Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails in Rock Hill in 2021 and later acquired uptown restaurant Haymaker.

Continue reading about what to expect at the new South End spot on CBJ's website here.









