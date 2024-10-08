New apartments inspired by historic South

CHARLOTTE — Florida developer Ram Realty Advisors’ latest Charlotte apartment project is filling up.

Everly, a 253-unit multifamily community at 421 W. Tremont Ave. in South End, delivered in July and is now more than 50% leased, said David Klepser, Ram’s managing director of development and construction.

“We’re just three months in and over 50% leased, which in the apartment lease-up world, that’s pretty fantastic,” he said. “It feels like we really did hit on what we were trying to accomplish here.”

The community has studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a handful of “micro-units” that range between 400 and 500 square feet. Klesper said the micro-units were designed to be an entry point for people wanting to live in South End at a more affordable price point.

Micro-units start at $1,320 per month. Studios start at $1,615 per month; one-bedroom units start at $1,790; and three-bedroom units start at $3,700, according to the Everly website.

Rachel Russell Krenz, Ram’s vice president of development, said Everly was designed with the historic South in mind, reminiscent of New Orleans or Charleston, South Carolina.

